Kazakhstan Ordered to Pay $506 Millio...

Kazakhstan Ordered to Pay $506 Million for Crude Expropriation of Oil and Gas Investments

14 hrs ago

In a case that highlights both that governments are not above the rule of law and that it is difficult to swiftly enforce arbitral awards, a Swedish appeals court, on December 12, 2016, upheld a $506 million award against Kazakhstan . The award stems from Kazakhstan's 2008 seizure of the oil and gas investments of two Moldovan businessmen.

