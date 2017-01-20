Kazakhstan Ordered to Pay $506 Million for Crude Expropriation of Oil and Gas Investments
In a case that highlights both that governments are not above the rule of law and that it is difficult to swiftly enforce arbitral awards, a Swedish appeals court, on December 12, 2016, upheld a $506 million award against Kazakhstan . The award stems from Kazakhstan's 2008 seizure of the oil and gas investments of two Moldovan businessmen.
