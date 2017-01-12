Judge Denies HHS's Request to Rescind...

Judge Denies HHS's Request to Rescind Timeline to Eliminate the Medicare Appeals Backlog

18 hrs ago

On January 4, 2017, the court in the American Hospital Association v. Burwell litigation denied HHS's motion to reconsider, which means that HHS must comply with the court's timeline to eliminate the Medicare appeals backlog by December 31, 2020.

