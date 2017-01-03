Judge denies HHS' request to tweak Medicare backlog deadlines
A federal court has shot down the Department of Health and Human Services' request that it reconsider an early December ruling requiring the agency to clear its backlog of Medicare appeals by the end of 2020. HHS filed a motion late last month stating the court-ordered deadlines for remedy the backlog would be impossible without additional resources, and leave health officials to "pay pending claims without regard to their merit."
