Interactive inauguration map would help crowds visiting Washington
To help crowds deal with Friday's presidential inaugural events, Washington officials have posted an interactive online map showing street closures, transit stops, medical aid stations and even warming tents. Users can access the map wirelessly with smartphones and tablets, taking advantage of added capacity from multiple portable cellular transmitters set up near the Capitol and National Mall and along the inaugural parade route from the Capitol to the White House.
