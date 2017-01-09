Inaugural Prayer Breakfast Back On At...

Inaugural Prayer Breakfast Back On At Trump Hotel

Flags fly above the entrance to the new Trump International Hotel on its opening day in Washington, DC, U.S. September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo Trump International Hotel will host the Presidential Inaugural Prayer Breakfast, reversing its previous cancelation of its contract to accommodate the Jan. 20 event, according to organizer Merrie Turner.

