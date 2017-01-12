In the road to fare wages, citizens w...

In the road to fare wages, citizens will win where lawmakers fail

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Hill

For many Americans, 2017 is already giving them a reason to celebrate. Millions of low-wage workers received their first raise of the new year this week as minimum wage increases in 19 states were seen in paychecks across the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gordon Pape: A railway stock that's steaming ahead 25 min Liteone 1
News Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2... 32 min Le Jimbo 974
News Protests will aim to disrupt Trump inauguration... Sat 25or6to4 1
let comey go Sat no for jeff sess... 1
this is not fake news Jan 11 not fake news 1
obamas dead ....shot by an illegal Jan 10 oh man dude 1
Shifting Paradigms -- American Job Market Jan 10 Huntington WV 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Michael Jackson
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Gitmo
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,943 • Total comments across all topics: 277,954,697

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC