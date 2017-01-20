Hundreds of Thousands of Marchers Flo...

Hundreds of Thousands of Marchers Flood the National Mall

14 hrs ago Read more: Roll Call

A District of Columbia official estimated a crowd size of more than half a million people for the Women's March on Washington on Saturday, according to the Associated Press. The march, organized to protest the inauguration of President Donald Trump that took place Friday at the Capitol, was originally expected to garner a crowd of 100,000 to 200,000, according to media reports.

