House Dems Want All Voter Fraud Cases...

House Dems Want All Voter Fraud Cases From State Election Officials

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: News Max

Prominent House Democrats are asking state election officials to turn over all cases of voter fraud in an attempt to end President Donald Trump's claims that millions voted illegally in 2016, The Hill reported . Reps.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2... 6 hr Battle Tested 1,253
News The Latest: White House freezes new regulations 8 hr Afrikan American 128
breaking news on trump Tue spicer wrong man ... 1
great march ladies Tue best for next pres 1
woman will be president Mon no more croks in... 1
" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power " ! Jan 23 RUSE UP RUSE UP 3
great march ladies Jan 22 when next march 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,918 • Total comments across all topics: 278,257,311

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC