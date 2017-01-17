HHS Ordered To Eliminate Medicare Appeals Backlog By 2021

On January 4, 2017, the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia rejected a request by the Secretary of HHS asking the court to reconsider its decision that requires HHS to eliminate the backlog of Medicare claims appeals pending at the Office of Medicare Hearings and Appeals by 2021. While "not unsympathetic to [the Secretary's] plight," the court nevertheless affirmed the order that Secretary Burwell begin a phased reduction of the agency's appeals backlog at the Administrative Law Judge level.

