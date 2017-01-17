HHS Ordered To Eliminate Medicare App...

HHS Ordered To Eliminate Medicare Appeals Backlog By 2021

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

On January 4, 2017, the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia rejected a request by the Secretary of HHS asking the court to reconsider its decision that requires HHS to eliminate the backlog of Medicare claims appeals pending at the Office of Medicare Hearings and Appeals by 2021. While "not unsympathetic to [the Secretary's] plight," the court nevertheless affirmed the order that Secretary Burwell begin a phased reduction of the agency's appeals backlog at the Administrative Law Judge level.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2... 43 min PoliciaFederal 1,063
News There Won't Be A Donald Trump Inaugural License... 8 hr Second Amendment ... 3
FUTURE SENATORS of The UNITED STATES ! Mon TRUMP BIRFER SCANDAL 1
News Protests will aim to disrupt Trump inauguration... Mon RIP 2
" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power " ! Mon Second Amendment ... 1
News Gordon Pape: A railway stock that's steaming ahead Mon Liteone 1
let comey go Jan 14 no for jeff sess... 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,552 • Total comments across all topics: 277,997,691

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC