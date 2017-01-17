HHS Ordered To Eliminate Medicare Appeals Backlog By 2021
On January 4, 2017, the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia rejected a request by the Secretary of HHS asking the court to reconsider its decision that requires HHS to eliminate the backlog of Medicare claims appeals pending at the Office of Medicare Hearings and Appeals by 2021. While "not unsympathetic to [the Secretary's] plight," the court nevertheless affirmed the order that Secretary Burwell begin a phased reduction of the agency's appeals backlog at the Administrative Law Judge level.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2...
|43 min
|PoliciaFederal
|1,063
|There Won't Be A Donald Trump Inaugural License...
|8 hr
|Second Amendment ...
|3
|FUTURE SENATORS of The UNITED STATES !
|Mon
|TRUMP BIRFER SCANDAL
|1
|Protests will aim to disrupt Trump inauguration...
|Mon
|RIP
|2
|" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power " !
|Mon
|Second Amendment ...
|1
|Gordon Pape: A railway stock that's steaming ahead
|Mon
|Liteone
|1
|let comey go
|Jan 14
|no for jeff sess...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC