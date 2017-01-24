Herea s Why Comparing Crowds Is Absol...

Herea s Why Comparing Crowds Is Absolutely Meaningless

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Glenn Beck

First of all, it was the first black president inaugurated in Washington, DC. It was historic for African-Americans alone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Glenn Beck.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
breaking news on trump 23 min spicer wrong man ... 1
News The Latest: White House freezes new regulations 3 hr slick willie expl... 115
great march ladies 6 hr best for next pres 1
woman will be president 21 hr no more croks in... 1
News Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2... 23 hr huntcoyotes 1,246
" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power " ! Mon RUSE UP RUSE UP 3
great march ladies Sun when next march 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,694 • Total comments across all topics: 278,213,122

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC