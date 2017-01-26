Health | MA Ranked as Most Affected State by Repeal of Obamacare
Massachusetts will be the most affected state by the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, according to a recent study done by WalletHub. "Since former President Barack Obama's signature health-care legislation - more popularly known as "Obamacare" - was passed in 2010, more than 20 million individuals have gained insurance coverage, resulting in the lowest uninsured rate in history by early 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: White House freezes new regulations
|4 hr
|celcius
|121
|Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2...
|6 hr
|spud
|1,261
|breaking news on trump
|Jan 24
|spicer wrong man ...
|1
|great march ladies
|Jan 24
|best for next pres
|1
|woman will be president
|Jan 23
|no more croks in...
|1
|" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power " !
|Jan 23
|RUSE UP RUSE UP
|3
|great march ladies
|Jan 22
|when next march
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC