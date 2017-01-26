Health | MA Ranked as Most Affected State by Repeal of Obamacare

Massachusetts will be the most affected state by the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, according to a recent study done by WalletHub. "Since former President Barack Obama's signature health-care legislation - more popularly known as "Obamacare" - was passed in 2010, more than 20 million individuals have gained insurance coverage, resulting in the lowest uninsured rate in history by early 2016.

