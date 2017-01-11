GSA Says It Needs More Information on Trump's Leased Hotel
The 60-year lease that private citizen Trump signed with GSA in 2013 that allowed his company to renovate Washington's Old Post Office Building as a luxury hotel has prompted criticism since his election as president because ethics rules prohibit a federal employee from benefiting from a federal property. Two hours after Trump's press conference, GSA - which had been struggling for a response to the unprecedented situation-- released an updated statement.
