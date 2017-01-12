GOP lawmakers move to strike down DC'...

GOP lawmakers move to strike down DC's right-to-die law

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Delaware Gazette

WASHINGTON - Two Republicans in Congress have introduced a resolution that would stop the District of Columbia from allowing terminally ill patients to end their own lives with the help of a doctor.Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser signed the "Death with Dignity" law last month after it was approved by the liberal D.C. Council.Sen. James Lankford of ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
this is not fake news Wed not fake news 1
obamas dead ....shot by an illegal Jan 10 oh man dude 1
Shifting Paradigms -- American Job Market Jan 10 Huntington WV 1
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Jan 10 Huntington WV 3
DUMP the TRUMP ! - Great Posts Re-Posted ! Jan 10 Huntington WV 2
Locus Of Control For Oversight Of U. S. Healthc... (Mar '16) Jan 10 Huntington WV 2
jeff sessions drain the swamp Jan 7 to all people for... 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,181 • Total comments across all topics: 277,895,914

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC