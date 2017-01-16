Gettysburg Community Theatre Signs on...

Gettysburg Community Theatre Signs on to Join the Ghostlight Project

Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The Ghostlight Project will bring together over 500 participating organizations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. From Broadway to high school auditoriums, members of the theatre community will gather from coast to coast on January 19, 2017 at 5:30 p.m.in each time zone to light a light and make a pledge.

