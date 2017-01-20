Ford's Theatre Cast of a Christmas Ca...

Ford's Theatre Cast of a Christmas Carol Raises $88,000 for Food & Friends

Ford's Theatre Society announced that a donation drive during performances of this season's "A Christmas Carol" has raised $88,067 for Food & Friends. This brings the "A Christmas Carol" company's eight-year totals to more than $639,595 raised for Washington charities that aid thousands within the D.C.-area who struggle with hunger, illness and homelessness.

