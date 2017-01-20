Ford's Theatre Cast of a Christmas Carol Raises $88,000 for Food & Friends
Ford's Theatre Society announced that a donation drive during performances of this season's "A Christmas Carol" has raised $88,067 for Food & Friends. This brings the "A Christmas Carol" company's eight-year totals to more than $639,595 raised for Washington charities that aid thousands within the D.C.-area who struggle with hunger, illness and homelessness.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2...
|2 min
|Chilli J
|750
|trust cia and fbi trump
|1 hr
|trust fbi and cia...
|1
|trump will cost usa lots money
|Mon
|sale your stuff
|1
|trump trying to fool you
|Mon
|sale your stuff
|1
|See Washington's bald eagle chicks grow up
|Mon
|NO 2 WORLD OLIGARCHY
|1
|US Presidential Election and Emperor's Abdicati...
|Mon
|WORLD OLIGARCHY
|2
|Trump Continues Lying
|Mon
|Rose Nylund-Golden
|2
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC