Felony charges awaiting hundreds of I...

Felony charges awaiting hundreds of Inauguration Day violent rioters

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: American Thinker

For the last 8 years leftist thugs have gotten a pass. Early on in the Obama administration, New Black Panther storm troopers the label is fitting because they were decked out in ominous uniforms stood before a polling station, weapons at hand, an obvious effort at voter intimidation that drew no official action from Eric Holder's Justice Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at American Thinker.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: White House freezes new regulations 26 min Trump your President 89
woman will be president 4 hr no more croks in... 1
News Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2... 6 hr huntcoyotes 1,246
" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power " ! 14 hr RUSE UP RUSE UP 3
great march ladies Sun when next march 1
when next marches ladies Sun go ladies good job 1
Was Trump born in Jamaica?? Jan 20 gtfopls 4
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,249 • Total comments across all topics: 278,191,923

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC