Federal judge dismisses 40-year lawsuit against DC for treatment of intellectually disabled
The named plaintiff in the case, Joy Evans, died of aspiration pneumonia [LAT report] from inadequate medical treatment. In dismissing the suit, Judge Ellen Huvelle stated [WAMU report] that "though much is left to be done, it is not necessary for this court to remain a supervisor any longer" of the institution in Maryland for the mentally disabled.
