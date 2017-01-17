Federal judge declines to intervene for release of Guantanamo prisoner

Responding to an emergency court petition [text, PDF], District Judge Rosemary Collyer declined to release Barhoumi, who had his repatriation granted by a government review board, but ultimately overruled by Defense Secretary Ash Carter [official website]. Barhoumi's attorney, Shayana Kadidal [CCR profile], argued that Barhoumi would be at risk of not making it out of Guantanamo Bay prison under the Trump administration, which has committed [WP report] to maintaining Guantanamo Bay for future prisoner detention.

