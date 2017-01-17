Federal judge declines to intervene f...

Federal judge declines to intervene for release of Guantanamo prisoner

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Jurist

Responding to an emergency court petition [text, PDF], District Judge Rosemary Collyer declined to release Barhoumi, who had his repatriation granted by a government review board, but ultimately overruled by Defense Secretary Ash Carter [official website]. Barhoumi's attorney, Shayana Kadidal [CCR profile], argued that Barhoumi would be at risk of not making it out of Guantanamo Bay prison under the Trump administration, which has committed [WP report] to maintaining Guantanamo Bay for future prisoner detention.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jurist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2... 35 min Battle Tested 1,179
Was Trump born in Jamaica?? 6 hr gtfopls 4
get people low cost ins Wed get this to the hill 1
do not pick price Wed get this to the hill 2
now watching tv Wed get this to the hill 1
News There Won't Be A Donald Trump Inaugural License... Jan 17 Second Amendment ... 3
FUTURE SENATORS of The UNITED STATES ! Jan 16 TRUMP BIRFER SCANDAL 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,333 • Total comments across all topics: 278,083,870

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC