Federal judge blocks Aetna Inc's plan...

Federal judge blocks Aetna Inc's plan to buy rival Humana

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Jan 23 A U.S. federal judge blocked on Monday health insurer Aetna Inc's proposed $34 billion merger with rival Humana, saying it was illegal under antitrust law. Judge John Bates of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia said the proposed deal would "substantially lessen competition in the sale of individual Medicare Advantage plans in 364 counties identified in the complaint and in the sale of individual commercial insurance on the public exchanges in three counties in Florida."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: White House freezes new regulations 3 hr no softies allowed 96
woman will be president 11 hr no more croks in... 1
News Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2... 12 hr huntcoyotes 1,246
" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power " ! 20 hr RUSE UP RUSE UP 3
great march ladies Sun when next march 1
when next marches ladies Sun go ladies good job 1
Was Trump born in Jamaica?? Jan 20 gtfopls 4
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,892 • Total comments across all topics: 278,199,305

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC