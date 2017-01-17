Federal judge blocks Aetna Inc's plan to buy rival Humana
Jan 23 A U.S. federal judge blocked on Monday health insurer Aetna Inc's proposed $34 billion merger with rival Humana, saying it was illegal under antitrust law. Judge John Bates of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia said the proposed deal would "substantially lessen competition in the sale of individual Medicare Advantage plans in 364 counties identified in the complaint and in the sale of individual commercial insurance on the public exchanges in three counties in Florida."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: White House freezes new regulations
|3 hr
|no softies allowed
|96
|woman will be president
|11 hr
|no more croks in...
|1
|Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2...
|12 hr
|huntcoyotes
|1,246
|" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power " !
|20 hr
|RUSE UP RUSE UP
|3
|great march ladies
|Sun
|when next march
|1
|when next marches ladies
|Sun
|go ladies good job
|1
|Was Trump born in Jamaica??
|Jan 20
|gtfopls
|4
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC