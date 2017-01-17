Family Businesses Should Carefully Co...

Family Businesses Should Carefully Consider Indemnification and...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

When a family business operated as a limited liability company brings on professional management, the parties typically focus on items in the operating agreement such as capital contributions, allocations and distributions, and governance. However, a recent Delaware Chancery Court case serves as a reminder that all provisions of a limited liability company operating agreement must be given careful consideration, including the provisions relating to advancement and indemnification rights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2... 28 min swampmudd 1,117
get people low cost ins 19 hr get this to the hill 1
do not pick price 19 hr get this to the hill 2
now watching tv 20 hr get this to the hill 1
News There Won't Be A Donald Trump Inaugural License... Tue Second Amendment ... 3
FUTURE SENATORS of The UNITED STATES ! Jan 16 TRUMP BIRFER SCANDAL 1
News Protests will aim to disrupt Trump inauguration... Jan 16 RIP 2
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,937 • Total comments across all topics: 278,048,164

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC