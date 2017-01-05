Education in Ohio remains mired in middle of pack on new report card
As the state considers lowering high school graduation requirements, a new report card shows Ohio's education system remains mired in the middle of the pack nationally, earning a C that ranks it 22nd among the 50 states and District of Columbia. The mediocre showing in the study released Wednesday was slightly better than last year's ranking at 23, but a tumble from 2010 when Ohio was fifth.
