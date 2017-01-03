Due process vs street "justice" in th...

Due process vs street "justice" in the US

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: OpEdNews

There's an enormous gap between justice as its administered in our courts and "justice" as it is meted out in the thousands of fatal encounters with police that take place in the US every year . The US is the only western nation that currently enforces the death penalty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OpEdNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
jeff sessions drain the swamp Sat to all people for... 1
the election was rigged Sat i dont trust trump 1
News Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2... Jan 7 Le Jimbo 945
News Pot luck: Advocates to hand out joints at Trump... Jan 5 chump 14
dont trust trumpcare Jan 4 obamacare 1
dont vote for Jan 4 obamacare 1
trust cia and fbi trump Jan 4 trust fbi and cia... 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,424 • Total comments across all topics: 277,758,709

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC