Divorcement, D.C. Style
District of Columbia Councilwoman Mary Cheh introduced a bill Tuesday to prohibit gasoline distributors from owning and operating retail gas stations in D.C., reported The Washington Examiner . The same law was passed in 2004, but about four years ago Cheh successfully pushed for its repeal.
