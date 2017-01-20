District Court Denies Preliminary Injunction in AARP Suit to...
The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia has denied AARP's request to block the implementation of the EEOC's final wellness regulations pending a decision on the merits. As we have discussed previously , the regulations address the extent to which an employer may offer incentives to participate in a wellness program without violating the Americans with Disabilities Act or the Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Act .
