District Court Denies Preliminary Inj...

District Court Denies Preliminary Injunction in AARP Suit to...

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia has denied AARP's request to block the implementation of the EEOC's final wellness regulations pending a decision on the merits. As we have discussed previously , the regulations address the extent to which an employer may offer incentives to participate in a wellness program without violating the Americans with Disabilities Act or the Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Act .

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2... 1 hr Chilli J 718
trump will cost usa lots money Mon sale your stuff 1
trump trying to fool you Mon sale your stuff 1
News See Washington's bald eagle chicks grow up Mon NO 2 WORLD OLIGARCHY 1
US Presidential Election and Emperor's Abdicati... Mon WORLD OLIGARCHY 2
Trump Continues Lying Mon Rose Nylund-Golden 2
Prescription Drug Addiction Solution (May '16) Mon Rose Nylund-Golden 2
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,070 • Total comments across all topics: 277,585,935

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC