Digirad Corporation (DRAD) Upgraded b...

Digirad Corporation (DRAD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to "Hold"

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

According to Zacks, "DIGIRAD CORPORATION provides diagnostic nuclear and ultrasound imaging systems and services to physicians' offices, hospitals and other medical services providers for cardiac, vascular, and general imaging applications. Digirad's Cardius XPO line of nuclear imaging cameras use patented solid-state technology and unique multi head design for superior performance and advanced features for sharper digital images, faster processing, compact size, lighter weight for portability, ability to handle patients up to 500 pounds, and improved patient comfort compared to standard nuclear cameras.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2... 55 min Battle Tested 706
trump will cost usa lots money Mon sale your stuff 1
trump trying to fool you Mon sale your stuff 1
News See Washington's bald eagle chicks grow up Mon NO 2 WORLD OLIGARCHY 1
US Presidential Election and Emperor's Abdicati... Mon WORLD OLIGARCHY 2
Trump Continues Lying Mon Rose Nylund-Golden 2
Prescription Drug Addiction Solution (May '16) Mon Rose Nylund-Golden 2
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,928 • Total comments across all topics: 277,580,376

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC