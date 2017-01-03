DC's Metro asks judge to dismiss laws...

DC's Metro asks judge to dismiss lawsuits over malfunction

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

A judge should dismiss lawsuits against Washington's transit agency over a deadly fire inside a tunnel because the city's fire department, not the Metro transit system, is responsible for rescuing passengers, Metro argued in a court filing. The January 2015 fire inside a downtown Washington tunnel was caused by an electrical malfunction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
obamas dead ....shot by an illegal 11 hr oh man dude 1
Shifting Paradigms -- American Job Market Tue Huntington WV 1
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Tue Huntington WV 3
DUMP the TRUMP ! - Great Posts Re-Posted ! Tue Huntington WV 2
Locus Of Control For Oversight Of U. S. Healthc... (Mar '16) Tue Huntington WV 2
jeff sessions drain the swamp Jan 7 to all people for... 1
the election was rigged Jan 7 i dont trust trump 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,613 • Total comments across all topics: 277,808,221

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC