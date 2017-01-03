DC's Metro asks judge to dismiss lawsuits over malfunction
A judge should dismiss lawsuits against Washington's transit agency over a deadly fire inside a tunnel because the city's fire department, not the Metro transit system, is responsible for rescuing passengers, Metro argued in a court filing. The January 2015 fire inside a downtown Washington tunnel was caused by an electrical malfunction.
