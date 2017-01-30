DC police searching for suspect who s...

DC police searching for suspect who set woman's hair on fire on Inauguration Day

Read more: SavannahNow

District of Columbia police are searching for a suspect they say set a woman's hair on fire on Inauguration Day. WRC-TV reports that the suspect, a woman, went up to another woman in the 700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue NW and set her hair aflame with a cigarette lighter at about 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20. Police say the victim was not injured.

