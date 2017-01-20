DC police arrest activist seen on Project Veritas video plotting...
Hats off to James O'Keefe, whose undercover video revealed plotters discussing their plans to attack Trump celebrants with a stink bomb attack. The District of Columbia police made an arrest and filed court documents in the case.
