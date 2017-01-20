DC police are shot at, then fire on p...

DC police are shot at, then fire on pursuit suspect

Read more: Fox News

District of Columbia police have charged a man with shooting at an off-duty officer and leading authorities on a chase. Police say in a statement that Jeremiah Woodfork of Suitland, Maryland, faces charges in Wednesday's shooting and pursuit.

