DC mayor: Arrests for pot smoking unlikely at inauguration
Washington's mayor says police won't be looking to arrest people for smoking marijuana in public on Inauguration Day. Pro-pot activists are planning to give away 4,200 free joints during the inauguration, which is legal in the District of Columbia.
