DC may force presidential candidates to release tax returns
A District of Columbia lawmaker plans to introduce a bill that would require presidential candidates to make their tax returns public in order to appear on the city's ballot. David Meadows, a spokesman for Democratic D.C. Council member Anita Bonds, says Bonds is working on the bill.
