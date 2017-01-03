DC Ag: Hundreds to Get Money Back After Lending Case Settled
Hundreds of D.C. residents who paid outrageous interest rates on loans will be getting some of their money back. The D.C. attorney general sued lending company CashCall for illegal loan servicing and is announcing a multimillion dollar settlement Wednesday.
