DC Ag: Hundreds to Get Money Back After Lending Case Settled

Hundreds of D.C. residents who paid outrageous interest rates on loans will be getting some of their money back. The D.C. attorney general sued lending company CashCall for illegal loan servicing and is announcing a multimillion dollar settlement Wednesday.

