D.C. Council Passes Ban on Credit History Screens on Job Applicants, Interns, Employees
The Washington D.C. Council unanimously passed the "Fair Credit in Employment Amendment Act" to amend the Human Rights Act of 1977 and prevent employers from taking discriminatory action against applicants, interns and employees based on the individual's "credit information." The Fair Credit law prohibits most employers from requiring an applicant, intern, or employee to submit credit information as part of the hiring process or during the individual's employment with the employer.
