D.C. Council Approves New Paid Parental, Family, and Medical Leave Act
On December 20, 2016, the D.C. Council approved, by a vote of 9 to 4, a wide-ranging new paid leave system that applies to private employers in the District of Columbia. The Universal Paid Leave Act of 2016 is a bill that will allow individuals who work in Washington D.C. to take eight weeks of qualifying parental leave, six weeks of qualifying family leave, and two weeks of qualifying medical leave, and it establishes a 0.62% payroll tax on all D.C. employers in order to provide those benefits.
