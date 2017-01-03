Court Won't Block EEOC's Wellness Rules - For Now.
A federal judge in the District of Columbia has denied the AARP's request for a preliminary injunction against the wellness rules issued by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission last May. As a result, the EEOC rules - which establish when participation in an employer-sponsored wellness program is "voluntary" within the meaning of the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Act - become applicable to health plans with anniversary dates that occur on or after January 1, 2017.
