Charge dropped for journalist arrested in Trump protest

20 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Prosecutors have dropped the felony rioting charge filed against a journalist who was arrested after protesters began breaking windows in Washington on Inauguration Day. William Miller, a spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney's office for the District of Columbia, said Friday that prosecutors decided not to pursue the case against Vocativ Senior Producer Evan Engel after reviewing evidence and consulting with his attorney.

