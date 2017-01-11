Chaffetz: Time to Move Agencies Out o...

Chaffetz: Time to Move Agencies Out of Washington

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: News Max

Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, introduced a resolution as "the first step toward decentralizing federal agencies," the Washington Examiner reports. "Government needs to be closer to the people it regulates," he said Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
this is not fake news 6 hr not fake news 1
obamas dead ....shot by an illegal Tue oh man dude 1
Shifting Paradigms -- American Job Market Tue Huntington WV 1
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Tue Huntington WV 3
DUMP the TRUMP ! - Great Posts Re-Posted ! Tue Huntington WV 2
Locus Of Control For Oversight Of U. S. Healthc... (Mar '16) Tue Huntington WV 2
jeff sessions drain the swamp Jan 7 to all people for... 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Climate Change
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,610 • Total comments across all topics: 277,830,673

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC