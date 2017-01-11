Chaffetz: Time to Move Agencies Out of Washington
Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, introduced a resolution as "the first step toward decentralizing federal agencies," the Washington Examiner reports. "Government needs to be closer to the people it regulates," he said Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|this is not fake news
|6 hr
|not fake news
|1
|obamas dead ....shot by an illegal
|Tue
|oh man dude
|1
|Shifting Paradigms -- American Job Market
|Tue
|Huntington WV
|1
|Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14)
|Tue
|Huntington WV
|3
|DUMP the TRUMP ! - Great Posts Re-Posted !
|Tue
|Huntington WV
|2
|Locus Of Control For Oversight Of U. S. Healthc... (Mar '16)
|Tue
|Huntington WV
|2
|jeff sessions drain the swamp
|Jan 7
|to all people for...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC