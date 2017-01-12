Capriotti's Sandwich Shop Founder Dies
The founder of an iconic Delaware sandwich shop -- that includes Vice President Joe Biden among its many fans -- has died. "It is with a very heavy heart that we share the news of the passing of our founder, Lois Margolet," wrote Capriotti's Sandwich Shop on its Facebook page Thursday.
