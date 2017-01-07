Bowser: Obamacare Repeal Could Cost C...

Bowser: Obamacare Repeal Could Cost City $623 Million

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: CBS Local

Our opinions are unbiased and unfiltered, and we never hold back. But the most important voice in D.C. sports is yoursa that's why our phone [] CBS Sports Radio 1580 CONNECT WITH CBS SPORTS RADIO Listen Live Click Here Latest Sports News & Blogs Click Here Follow The CBS Sports Radio Facebook.com/CBSSportsRadio Twitter: @CBSSportsRadio Contact Studio: 1-855-212-4CBS Email: [email protected] Address 1015 Half Street, SE Washington, [] WASHINGTON - Washington's mayor says repealing President Barack Obama's health-care law could cost the city up to $623 million a year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
jeff sessions drain the swamp Sat to all people for... 1
the election was rigged Sat i dont trust trump 1
News Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2... Sat Le Jimbo 945
News Pot luck: Advocates to hand out joints at Trump... Jan 5 chump 14
dont trust trumpcare Jan 4 obamacare 1
dont vote for Jan 4 obamacare 1
trust cia and fbi trump Jan 4 trust fbi and cia... 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,898 • Total comments across all topics: 277,728,289

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC