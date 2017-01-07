Bowser: Obamacare Repeal Could Cost City $623 Million
Our opinions are unbiased and unfiltered, and we never hold back. But the most important voice in D.C. sports is yoursa that's why our phone [] CBS Sports Radio 1580 CONNECT WITH CBS SPORTS RADIO Listen Live Click Here Latest Sports News & Blogs Click Here Follow The CBS Sports Radio Facebook.com/CBSSportsRadio Twitter: @CBSSportsRadio Contact Studio: 1-855-212-4CBS Email: [email protected] Address 1015 Half Street, SE Washington, [] WASHINGTON - Washington's mayor says repealing President Barack Obama's health-care law could cost the city up to $623 million a year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jeff sessions drain the swamp
|Sat
|to all people for...
|1
|the election was rigged
|Sat
|i dont trust trump
|1
|Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2...
|Sat
|Le Jimbo
|945
|Pot luck: Advocates to hand out joints at Trump...
|Jan 5
|chump
|14
|dont trust trumpcare
|Jan 4
|obamacare
|1
|dont vote for
|Jan 4
|obamacare
|1
|trust cia and fbi trump
|Jan 4
|trust fbi and cia...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC