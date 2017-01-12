Bought milk in TN? You're owed cash back

Bought milk in TN? You're owed cash back

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WALA

Tennessee is one of 15 states involved in a class action lawsuit against milk producers. The lawsuit accused milk producers of price-fixing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALA.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2... 2 hr Battle Tested 953
News Protests will aim to disrupt Trump inauguration... 13 hr 25or6to4 1
let comey go 15 hr no for jeff sess... 1
this is not fake news Jan 11 not fake news 1
obamas dead ....shot by an illegal Jan 10 oh man dude 1
Shifting Paradigms -- American Job Market Jan 10 Huntington WV 1
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Jan 10 Huntington WV 3
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Cuba
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,984 • Total comments across all topics: 277,917,956

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC