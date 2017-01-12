Bills require presidential candidates...

Bills require presidential candidates to release tax returns

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Gazette

Lawmakers in Hawaii and several other states want to prevent presidential candidates from appearing on their states' ballots unless the candidates release their tax returns. They're responding to President-elect Donald Trump's decision to not release his tax returns during the presidential campaign, breaking decades of precedent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
this is not fake news Wed not fake news 1
obamas dead ....shot by an illegal Jan 10 oh man dude 1
Shifting Paradigms -- American Job Market Jan 10 Huntington WV 1
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Jan 10 Huntington WV 3
DUMP the TRUMP ! - Great Posts Re-Posted ! Jan 10 Huntington WV 2
Locus Of Control For Oversight Of U. S. Healthc... (Mar '16) Jan 10 Huntington WV 2
jeff sessions drain the swamp Jan 7 to all people for... 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,906 • Total comments across all topics: 277,880,012

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC