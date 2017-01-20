Attorneys General Condemn Trump's Exe...

Attorneys General Condemn Trump's Executive Action On Immigration

Read more: National Public Radio

In a joint statement citing the bedrock principle of religious liberty, the attorneys general of 15 states and the District of Columbia condemned President Trump's ban on certain travelers as unconstitutional.

