Anti-Trump protesters light limo on fire in D.C. as cops cuff 90
More than 90 anti-Trump vandals were arrested Friday after smashing the windows of Washington businesses before police in riot gear used pepper spray to halt the rampage. Many of the black-clad, rock-flinging protesters faced charges of rioting after the destructive spree along several blocks just a short distance from the site of President Trump's inauguration.
