Allergy Alert Issued in Select Whole Foods Market Stores for Undeclared Almond Flour in Tarts
Select Whole Foods Market stores in Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and the District of Columbia are voluntarily recalling tarts because the products contained tree nut allergens that were not listed on the product labels. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to tree nuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
