Advocates to hand out joints at Trump inauguration
A group of marijuana legalization advocates plan to hand out thousands of joints during President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. Pro-marijuana organization DCMJ will begin distributing the 4,200 joints at 8 a.m. on Jan. 20 on the west side of Dupont Circle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2...
|2 hr
|Le Jimbo
|945
|Pot luck: Advocates to hand out joints at Trump...
|Thu
|chump
|14
|dont trust trumpcare
|Wed
|obamacare
|1
|dont vote for
|Wed
|obamacare
|1
|trust cia and fbi trump
|Jan 4
|trust fbi and cia...
|1
|trump will cost usa lots money
|Jan 2
|sale your stuff
|1
|trump trying to fool you
|Jan 2
|sale your stuff
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC