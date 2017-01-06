Advocates to hand out joints at Trump...

Advocates to hand out joints at Trump inauguration

A group of marijuana legalization advocates plan to hand out thousands of joints during President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. Pro-marijuana organization DCMJ will begin distributing the 4,200 joints at 8 a.m. on Jan. 20 on the west side of Dupont Circle.

