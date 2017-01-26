Act Now to Stop War and End Racism Co...

Act Now to Stop War and End Racism Coalition and Muslim American...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: FindLaw

ACT NOW TO STOP WAR AND END RACISM COALITION AND MUSLIM AMERICAN SOCIETY FREEDOM FOUNDATION, APPELLEES v. DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, APPELLANT Before: ROGERS and PILLARD, Circuit Judges, and SENTELLE, Senior Circuit Judge.Carl J. Schifferle, Assistant Attorney General, Office of the Attorney General for the District of Columbia, argued the cause for appellant/cross-appellee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2... 4 hr WelbyMD 1,262
News The Latest: White House freezes new regulations 7 hr Afrikan American 129
great march ladies 8 hr white man 2
let trump try the intel 13 hr trump twitter man 1
breaking news on trump Jan 24 spicer wrong man ... 1
woman will be president Jan 23 no more croks in... 1
" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power " ! Jan 23 RUSE UP RUSE UP 3
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,114 • Total comments across all topics: 278,322,664

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC