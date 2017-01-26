Act Now to Stop War and End Racism Coalition and Muslim American...
ACT NOW TO STOP WAR AND END RACISM COALITION AND MUSLIM AMERICAN SOCIETY FREEDOM FOUNDATION, APPELLEES v. DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, APPELLANT Before: ROGERS and PILLARD, Circuit Judges, and SENTELLE, Senior Circuit Judge.Carl J. Schifferle, Assistant Attorney General, Office of the Attorney General for the District of Columbia, argued the cause for appellant/cross-appellee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2...
|4 hr
|WelbyMD
|1,262
|The Latest: White House freezes new regulations
|7 hr
|Afrikan American
|129
|great march ladies
|8 hr
|white man
|2
|let trump try the intel
|13 hr
|trump twitter man
|1
|breaking news on trump
|Jan 24
|spicer wrong man ...
|1
|woman will be president
|Jan 23
|no more croks in...
|1
|" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power " !
|Jan 23
|RUSE UP RUSE UP
|3
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC