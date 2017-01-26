ABA Added 87 New Member Stores in 2016
In 2016, 87 new independent bookstores opened and joined the American Booksellers Association. The new stores were spread across 32 states and the District of Columbia, and of the new openings, 21 were branches or satellites of existing businesses, according to the organization.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Publishers' Weekly.
