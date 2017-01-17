6 state AGs urge rejection of Sessions for attorney general
Attorneys generals from six states, including New York's Eric Schneiderman, have sent a letter urging the Senate Judiciary Committee to reject the nomination of Sen. Jeff Sessions for attorney general.
