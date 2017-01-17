$52m available to milk buyers in 15 states as part of antitrust settlement

Bought milk? Residents of 15 states and the District of Columbia who bought dairy products between 2003 and today could receive $10 to $20 as part of an antitrust settlement with the dairy industry. To claim the moola, head to BoughtMilk.com and answer a few simple questions regarding residency and dairy purchase history, then click "Submit your Claim!" The deadline to file a claim is January 31. BoughtMilk.com is the official website for the Fresh Milk Products Price-Fixing Class Action Lawsuit, filed in 2011 and alleging that U.S. dairy producers slaughtered more than 500,000 cows to reduce milk supply and drive up dairy prices.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC12.