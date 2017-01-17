$52m available to milk buyers in 15 s...

$52m available to milk buyers in 15 states as part of antitrust settlement

12 hrs ago Read more: NBC12

Bought milk? Residents of 15 states and the District of Columbia who bought dairy products between 2003 and today could receive $10 to $20 as part of an antitrust settlement with the dairy industry. To claim the moola, head to BoughtMilk.com and answer a few simple questions regarding residency and dairy purchase history, then click "Submit your Claim!" The deadline to file a claim is January 31. BoughtMilk.com is the official website for the Fresh Milk Products Price-Fixing Class Action Lawsuit, filed in 2011 and alleging that U.S. dairy producers slaughtered more than 500,000 cows to reduce milk supply and drive up dairy prices.

