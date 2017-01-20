2017 U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts Nominees Announced
The National YoungArts Foundation today announced the nominees for the 2017 U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts, one of the nation's highest honors for high school students who exemplify academic and artistic excellence. YoungArts is the sole nominating agency for this high honor and the 60 candidates, representing 21 states, the District of Columbia and 9 artistic disciplines, are all YoungArts Winners.
